Financial Institutions Should Go Extra Mile For Women Economic Empowerment: FAFEN Chairperson

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2022 | 06:28 PM

Besides civil societies, the financial institutions should go the extra mile for women economic empowerment in the country, said Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) Chairperson Mossarat Qadeem on Wednesday

She, in an exclusive talk with APP, said the lending institutions should provide easy and hassle-free loans to women entrepreneurs so that they could manage to build their positions in the open market with their products and compete like opposite sex without any discrimination.

Qadeem said the banks providing loans to micro, small and medium enterprises had complicated conditions which sometimes were difficult to fulfil by women entrepreneurs. Therefore, they had to express some documentational leniency to the female applicants, she suggested.

She said without economic empowerment, women could not have a sustainable future in the male-dominated society.

She was of the view that the women should be imparted skill-based education as it would help perform their professional obligations efficiently and effectively both in the formal industrial and services sectors.

Qadeem urged the women in parliament and decision-making corridors to come up with feasible plans to uplift the social, political and economic status of women in all spheres of life.

She said the FAFEN had made many a women-friendly policy and shared with national legislature for further deliberation but due to lack of political will, they were in the doldrums.

Appreciating the lower and upper houses of the parliament for passing the Zainab Alert Bill with a majority vote, she said the government should ensure its implementation across the board in letter and spirit.

