ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam on Friday said that the financial loss of Israel's aggression and barbaric attacks in Gaza (Palestine) is estimated at $23 billion, in addition to the crimes such as the loss of human lives.

As a result of Israeli brutality in Gaza, more than 43,000 men, women and children, including 183 journalists, were martyred and $23 billion economic lost also there.

The Cultural Consulate Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in collaboration with the National Press Club held an award ceremony for journalists who have become the voice of the oppressed Palestinian people at the NPC, with Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and Iranian Ambassador Dr Amiri as the chief guests.

Iranian Ambassador in his speech said that Iran has always supported the oppressed people, for which it has had to pay a heavy price.

The envoy said that Pakistani journalists and people have become the voice of the oppressed people of Palestine and have given a clear message to the world by holding huge rallies against Israeli brutalities and in favor of the oppressed Palestinians that they stand by their Palestinian brothers and sisters.

He said, “We are grateful to the Pakistan's government for taking steps to protect those who took out rallies in favor of Palestine.”

Meanwhile, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed said that all the award-winning journalists who raised the voice for the people of Palestine deserve congratulations.

The role of the National Press Club and Pakistani journalists regarding Palestine is commendable, for which credit goes to President PFUJ, Muhammad Afzal Butt, President NPC, Azhar Jatoi and Secretary General, NPC Ms. Nayyar Ali.

Cultural Consulate of the Iranian Embassy, Majid Meshki said that this event has been organized to appreciate the efforts of journalists on the issue of Gaza and Palestine.

Due to the high number of journalists, this series will continue in future and social media activists, politicians and university teachers will also be included in them, he said.

President PFUJ, Muhammad Afzal Butt on the occasion said that this is the first gathering of its nature in the history at which the National Press Club and the Iranian Cultural Consulate deserve congratulations. The National Press Club has always been the voice of the oppressed people, he said.

“We had heard about the destruction of Hiroshima, but today we have seen destruction like this every day in Gaza and the world witnessing a disaster even bigger than Heroshima.

President, NPC Azhar Jatoi said that raising our voice for the freedom of the first Qibla (Qilah e Awal) is the first duty of all of Muslims.

He said that Every Pakistani is raising their voice in favor of Palestine and this ceremony is the beginning and it will be continued in the future.

Secretary NPC Nayyar Ali, said that the National Press Club, in collaboration with the Iranian Cultural Consulate, decided to give award to journalists who raised their voice in favor of Palestine in difficult times.

She said the way in which Iran supported the people of Palestine will be written in golden words in history.

Later, Ambassador of Iran and Senator, Mushid Hussain Syed presented the awards to the journalists including President PFUJ, Afzal Butt, President NPC, Azhar Jatoi, Secretary NPC, Nayyar Ali, Former Presidents NPC, Tariq Chaudhry and Anwar Raza, Shams Abbasi, Iftikhar Hussain Shirazi, Syed Waqar Hussain Turab, Majeed Hashmi, Dr. Abdul Wadood Qureshi, Syed Nasir Kazmi, Intizar Haideri, Nadeem Hussain, Ali Raza Alvi, Malik Saeed Awan, Afzal Raza, Nader Baloch, Qalb Ali, Asad Qureshi, Syed Asad Abbas, Zulfiqar Baig, Siddique Sajid, Naveed Akbar, Zafar Hashmi, Talat Farooq, Wafa Abbas, Syed Baqir Rizvi, Jahangir Minhas, Muhammad Imran, Syed Ali Rizvi, Razi Tahir, Ali Hussain, Khalid Mahmood, Miss Aftab Jahan,Uzma Gul, Ghazala Noorin, Kiran Shahzadi, Syed Aun Shirazi, Ruh Abbas Hussain, Anwar Abbas, Hamad Bulgari, Rana Qaiser, Ali Sher, Hakim Ismail, Muhammad Ijaz also were present.