Financial model to be made with China help: minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique has said that a financial model will be made with the cooperation of the China government administration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafique has said that a financial model will be made with the cooperation of the China government administration.

Chairing a meeting at the PR headquarters here on Saturday, he directed the Railways administration to enhance business of the department with the cooperation of cement manufacturers.

He ordered to issue a new tender for the freight express train. He expressed his satisfaction on the rehabilitation work at the Sibbi-Harnai railway section.

He directed to form strategies for early restoration of income generating sections in the railways Quetta division.

The Railways minister also nominated PR Additional Secretary Mazhar Ali Shah as the focal person for the ML-1 project of the Railways.

PR Director General Planning Abdul Malik was appointed as the focal person for Ther Coal project and DG Technical M Yousuf as focal person for Karachi Circular Railways project.