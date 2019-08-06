UrduPoint.com
Financial Package For Land Sliding's Victims Announced

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 12:52 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Amir Afaq Tuesday announced financial assistance worth Rs 300,000 for each family of the three persons who lost their lives due to land sliding in Loon Pati Banda Peer Khan recently

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abbottabad, Amir Afaq Tuesday announced financial assistance worth Rs 300,000 for each family of the three persons who lost their lives due to land sliding in Loon Pati Banda Peer Khan recently.

According to details, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Qamar Zia Awan and Revenue department officials visited the land sliding affected areas of Banda Peer Khan, assessed the losses and provided food items and other material in addition to financial package to the affectees on the directive of DC.

Two days back in Loon Pati Banda Peer Khan Abbottabad two persons were died under the debris of house including mother and an infant when land sliding hit a mud house at. The land sliding triggered by torrential rains in the area, the house of Waheed Khan was buried under the debris of land sliding where two persons including mother and an infant have died.

Rescue 1122 and locals recovered the dead bodies of the wife of Waheed Khan and his infant.

Land sliding has also damaged Banda Peer Khan road from various places and several other houses were smashed but fortunately, no causality has been reported yet.

After a continuous heavy downpour, the mounds and land sliding occurs, people of the vicinity were frightened where many houses were still under potential threat of land sliding as more heavy rain was forecast by the meteorological department for next week.

In another incident a person who was identified as Muhammad Ameen also buried under the debris of mud house in the same area.

