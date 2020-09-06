UrduPoint.com
Financial Package Worth Of Rs1.1 Trillion Game Changer For Karachi: Ali Zaidi

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said that projects of Rs 1.113 trillion will be jointly funded by Federal and Provincial Governments for development of Karachi and termed it a game changer for Karachi.

In a tweet, the minister said "an amount of Rs. 572 billion will be spent on Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), Rs.

267 billion on solid waste, drains clearance and resettlement, Rs. 141 billion on sewage treatment, Rs. 92 billion on water supply projects and Rs. 41 billion on roads."He said that Provincial Coordination and Implementation Committee - PCIC with representatives from Federal, Provincial and Pakistan Army will monitor projects and progress, adding that work on projects will start immediately and finish within 3 years.

