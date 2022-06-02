Financial problems of AJK to be addressed soon: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that all financial issues of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would be addressed soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira said that all financial issues of the government of Azad Jammu Kashmir would be addressed soon.

Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas called on Qamar Zaman Kaira, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by Sher Alam Mahmood, Secretary Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Majid Khan, Minister Azad Kashmir and Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir and other senior officials briefed the Adviser on Kashmir's financial situation and issues related to the budget and wished the Advisor on Kashmir Affairs and the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to play their role in resolving these issues.

On the occasion, the Adviser on Kashmir Affairs said that various steps were being taken to overcome these problems.

He assured that he would soon play his full role in finding a solution to the budget and financial problems of Azad Kashmir by contacting Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The meeting also agreed to take steps and suggestions for further improving and strengthening the working relationship between the Government of Azad Kashmir and the Ministry of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.