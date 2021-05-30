UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Financial Problems Of Universities To Be Resolved Soon : Kamran Bangash

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Financial problems of universities to be resolved soon : Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher education on Sunday said that financial issues of all public sector universities including Islamia College University would be resolved soon.

In a statement, he said that he talked with Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra over fiscal problems of universities including Islamia College University and conveyed a message of Chief Minister in this regard.

Earlier, the administration of Islamia College University issued notification that due to financial constraints, the university is unable to distribute full salaries and pensions to its employees for the month of May, consequently , only basic pay and 50 percent of pension would be disbursed for May.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education May Sunday All

Recent Stories

Dubai Press Club announces key recommendations of ..

1 hour ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces meets Egypt&#03 ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves more than AED51 million in ..

2 hours ago

Public Prosecution explains law, punishment for ch ..

3 hours ago

54,792 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

4 hours ago

Construction of new UAQ National Museum has starte ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.