Financial problems of universities to be resolved soon : Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Higher education on Sunday said that financial issues of all public sector universities including Islamia College University would be resolved soon.

In a statement, he said that he talked with Finance Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra over fiscal problems of universities including Islamia College University and conveyed a message of Chief Minister in this regard.

Earlier, the administration of Islamia College University issued notification that due to financial constraints, the university is unable to distribute full salaries and pensions to its employees for the month of May, consequently , only basic pay and 50 percent of pension would be disbursed for May.