Financial Relief Of Rs 35 Mln Provided By Punjab Ombudsman

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The office of the Punjab Ombudsman, taking action on complaints received at regional offices, provided relief worth over Rs35 million through provincial departments.

The spokesman for the Punjab Ombudsman said that scholarship's amounting to Rs.672,000 were paid to students on the direction of the ombudsman. Over Rs.1,960,000 under the head of pensions, over Rs.13 million for repair and maintenance of building, Rs.1.7million for payments of outstanding rents, Rs.670,000 as death grants, Rs.

3.6 million for creation of OSD posts, Rs.1,375,000 to clear the pending liabilities of government contractor were also paid on his orders.

The Ombudsman Office also ensured reimbursement of Rs.900,000 regarding group insurance, Rs.577,000 pertaining to traveling allowance and Rs.173,000 to clear the security deposits of government contractor. Encroached land worth Rs.12 million was cleared on the direction of the ombudsman and financial relief of Rs.309,000 was also provided to complainants, concluded the spokesman.

