Financial relief provided over Rs 27.8 million provided in various cases

On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, financial relief valuing about Rs 27.8 million were provided to applicants of different districts in various cases during the last 30 days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :On the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan, financial relief valuing about Rs 27.8 million were provided to applicants of different districts in various cases during the last 30 days.

According to spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab, salary arrears of Rs 1,367,425 of late Shamim Bibi of the local bodies department Okara were disbursed to applicant Saira Munawar who approached the ombudsman office for the provision of the same after the death of her mother.

In another case, Rs 916,663 were refunded to the legal heirs of late Muhammad Idris, an employee of PHA Faisalabad, who died during service.

In a separate development, the ombudsman office intervened to retrieve 9.18 Kanal land of Govt Girls High school Bhon Kalan in Hafizabad district.

The state land valuing about Rs 15.6 million were retrieved.

Similarly, the education department paid outstanding monthly salaries to complainant Hanifaan Bibi of Okara in compliance with the directions of the ombudsman office.

The applicant was also given financial aid worth Rs 1.6 million besides provision of Rs 735,112 as arrears of salaries.

The ombudsman office arbitrated to ensure payment of outstanding dues worth Rs 4,244,589 to a Shakrgarh based applicant Ms Zohra Parveen after the death of her spouse who was employees in education department.

While taking action on the separate application of the widow of Muhammad Nazir, an irrigation department Baildar in Mandi Bahauddin, Rs 1,122,608 were provided to the applicant as financial relief by the department.

Another widow applicant received lump sum dues worth Rs 2.2 million of her husband Irfan Ali who was a contract employee of the health department in Muzaffargarh.

In another development, Aisha Shafiq of Jampur tehsil of Rajanpur district was givenRs 24,000 as an educational stipend by the Punjab Social Protection Agency.