UrduPoint.com

Financial Relief Provided To Complaints On Punjab Ombudsman Orders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:37 PM

Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab Ombudsman orders

Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has provided financial relief of Rs 5,451,551 to different complainants during the past months

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has provided financial relief of Rs 5,451,551 to different complainants during the past months.

On the orders of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, 17 kanals and 9 marlas of graveyard land area in Kotla Junda area of Rajanpur had been recovered from illegal occupants with a current market value of Rs 3,053,750.

Petitioner Ali Murad thanked the Ombudsman Punjab and expressed satisfaction that with his help, the problem of sewerage/drainage in the cemetery had also been solved, said a handout issued here on Friday.

As a result of the Ombudsman's action on another complaint, the brick-kiln in Rahim Yar Khan's Basti Dharan Kotla Mahi had been shifted to modern ZigZag technology.

In yet another case, a complainant Parveen Akhtar had been paid the total amount of pending dues of the monthly grant of the benevolent fund, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2020, amounting to Rs 197,801.

Similarly, in compliance with the orders of Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a Multan-based petitioner, Javed Gull, has been paid Rs 2.2 million as financial assistance by the education Department.

The petitioners have thanked the Ombudsman Punjab for providing prompt relief to them.

Related Topics

Technology Education Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Rajanpur January December 2020 Market From Million

Recent Stories

More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to ..

More than three quarters of Ehsaas benefits go to most rural women, girls: Dr. S ..

2 minutes ago
 US CG, actor Faysal Qureshi visit Karachi Expo Cen ..

US CG, actor Faysal Qureshi visit Karachi Expo Center to promote Covid-19 vaccin ..

2 minutes ago
 Russia, Switzerland Agree to Lift Licenses for Goo ..

Russia, Switzerland Agree to Lift Licenses for Goods Transportation - Transport ..

2 minutes ago
 Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts ..

Mainly dry weather likely to persist in most parts

8 minutes ago
 Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

Inter-Institution Naat contest at Aiwan-e-Iqbal

8 minutes ago
 NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championsh ..

NLI defeats GB Scouts, 6-5, to win polo championship in Gilgit

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.