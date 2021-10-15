Financial relief provided to complaints on Punjab Ombudsman orders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has provided financial relief of Rs 5,451,551 to different complainants during the past months

On the orders of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, 17 kanals and 9 marlas of graveyard land area in Kotla Junda area of Rajanpur had been recovered from illegal occupants with a current market value of Rs 3,053,750.

Petitioner Ali Murad thanked the Ombudsman Punjab and expressed satisfaction that with his help, the problem of sewerage/drainage in the cemetery had also been solved, said a handout issued here on Friday.

As a result of the Ombudsman's action on another complaint, the brick-kiln in Rahim Yar Khan's Basti Dharan Kotla Mahi had been shifted to modern ZigZag technology.

In yet another case, a complainant Parveen Akhtar had been paid the total amount of pending dues of the monthly grant of the benevolent fund, from January 1, 2013, to December 31, 2020, amounting to Rs 197,801.

Similarly, in compliance with the orders of Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, a Multan-based petitioner, Javed Gull, has been paid Rs 2.2 million as financial assistance by the education Department.

The petitioners have thanked the Ombudsman Punjab for providing prompt relief to them.