UrduPoint.com

Financial Relief To 32 Complaints On Ombudsman's Order

Faizan Hashmi Published June 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2022 ) :A total financial relief valuing Rs.44.29 million has been provided to 32 complainants of various districts on the orders of Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan.

In his statement issued here on Saturday, the spokesman for the Ombudsman's office said that the complaints were related to different departments of the province including education, Irrigation, Health, Buildings, Solicitor's office, Agriculture, WASA and Labor etc.

This relief had been provided to the applicants against their complaints relating to non-provision of financial assistance, family pension, leave encashment, marriage grant, monthly grant, gratuity, arrears of salary and the release of monthly pension.

The ombudsman office interacted to settle the eight-year-old issue of the widow of the Communication and works department Mianwali's employee to help release a financial grant valuing Rs 400,000.

