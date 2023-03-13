Financial scenario dos not allow early election: Ikhtiyar Wali

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial spokesman Ikhtiyar Wali on Monday said that in the prevailing financial and security situation the country can't afford elections before October or November

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz provincial spokesman Ikhtiyar Wali on Monday said that in the prevailing financial and security situation the country can't afford elections before October or November.

Talking to APP here, he said that the tenure of the Federal government, the National Assembly, Punjab, KP, Sindh and Balochistan assemblies was ending up in October this year, but the Punjab and KP assemblies were dissolved on the will of PIT chairman Imran khan, which was not a wise decision.

He said that in the prevailing circumstance, the Primary focus should be revitalizing and strengthening the national economy and the present coalition government under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif was taking all pragmatic measures in this regard to give some relief to the poor people.

"How can we go into by-elections before the time just for two assemblies when the military operations were underway against terrorists and law and order situation was also challenging," he questioned.

He said that Pakistan Army, Navy, Air Force, police and other law enforcing agencies were doing their jobs well and protecting the lives and properties of the people but still several operations against militants and anti-state elements were underway and soon the peace would restore.

To a question he said PML-N along with other political partner took this government only to save the country from bankruptcy and economic default, adding that if Imran Khan had not been thrown out from the parliament through a constitutional way, he had put all the national assets including airports, Gawadar Port and other seaports, railway, motorways etc on stake to get loans from IMF on strict terms and conditions.

He said that PMLN gathered all the political parties at one platform to save the country, people and the economy.

"We are doing our job very honestly. We are very optimistic to put the country's economy on right path and make Pakistan as an Asian Tiger," he remarked adding that Pakistan faced a lot of hardships and challenges after Imran Khan came to power but now PMLN along with coalition partner is working hard to undo the losses incurred to the national exchequer.

He said that now the government was getting loans from IMF, China and Saudi Arabia to revitalize the national economy.

He said Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held important meetings with Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China and other countries for investment in Pakistan and got a very encouraging response.

He said that Pakistan is a democratic country and tries best to make very good relationship with all the neighbouring countries including Iran, Afghanistan, India, China.