Financial stability to be achieved in next few months: Javed Latif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that financial stability would be achieved in next few months in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI workers with the support of provincial governments had blocked the highways to record their protest in a bid to spread "anarchy".

He said the government was working to expedite the rehabilitation and reconstruction of millions of flood-affected people and to reduce the inflation.

He said the PTI should shun the politics of agitation and stubborn attitude to fulfill its unconstitutional demands.