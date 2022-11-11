Financial Stability To Be Achieved In Next Few Months: Javed Latif
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif on Friday said that financial stability would be achieved in next few months in the country.
Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI workers with the support of provincial governments had blocked the highways to record their protest in a bid to spread "anarchy".
He said the government was working to expedite the rehabilitation and reconstruction of millions of flood-affected people and to reduce the inflation.
He said the PTI should shun the politics of agitation and stubborn attitude to fulfill its unconstitutional demands.