UrduPoint.com

Financial Support Given To Porters At Different Railway Stations

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Financial support given to porters at different railway stations

Railway porters have been given financial support on the direction of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Railway porters have been given financial support on the direction of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique.

According to the PR sources on Friday, following the promises made with the porters, amount of Rs 10,000 each to the 400 porters have been given at Karachi Cantt, Karachi City, Landhi, Hyderabad, Drig Road and Lahore railway stations.

The financial aid has been jointly given by the Akhuwat Foundation and Khawaja Rafique Shaheed Foundation besides the one day salary of the PR officers.

The porters of Quetta and other divisions would also be soon provided financial support as per the promise of the PR Minister.

Related Topics

Karachi Lahore Quetta Martyrs Shaheed Khawaja Saad Rafique Road Hyderabad Landhi

Recent Stories

Estonia Preparing for Deployment of NATO Division ..

Estonia Preparing for Deployment of NATO Division on Its Territory - President

5 minutes ago
 Serious humanitarian crisis erupted: Manzoor Hussa ..

Serious humanitarian crisis erupted: Manzoor Hussain Wassan

5 minutes ago
 Minister instructs medical universities to work on ..

Minister instructs medical universities to work on modern research

5 minutes ago
 Fumigation against dengue & malaria ordered

Fumigation against dengue & malaria ordered

5 minutes ago
 Poland to Conduct Military Exercise Near Belarusia ..

Poland to Conduct Military Exercise Near Belarusian Border This Weekend - Defens ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Construction Sites May Attract up to 50,0 ..

Russia's Construction Sites May Attract up to 50,000 North Korean Workers - Depu ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.