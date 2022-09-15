Financial support given to porters at different railway stations

Railway porters have been given financial support on the direction of PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique

According to the PR sources on Friday, following the promises made with the porters, amount of Rs 10,000 each to the 400 porters have been given at Karachi Cantt, Karachi City, Landhi, Hyderabad, Drig Road and Lahore railway stations.

The financial aid has been jointly given by the Akhuwat Foundation and Khawaja Rafique Shaheed Foundation besides the one day salary of the PR officers.

The porters of Quetta and other divisions would also be soon provided financial support as per the promise of the PR Minister.