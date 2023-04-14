UrduPoint.com

Financial Support To Hospital By Philanthropists Good Amen: Dr Alfreed

Umer Jamshaid Published April 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :The financial support to hospitals by philanthropists is a good omen which ultimately helps increase treatment facilities for patients.

These views were expressed by Post-graduate Medical Institute Principal Professor Dr M Al-Fareed Zafar while speaking at a ceremony, held for donating high quality cloth worth millions of rupees to Professor of Urology Dr Khizar Hayat Gondal by the Anjuman-e-Tajran Beadon Road for the Operation Theater of Department of Urology, LGH, here on Friday.

He said that there was nothing greater than serving people, especially the ailing humanity. He added that traders always cooperated with the hospitals to facilitate patients, for which the hospital administration was grateful to them.

Prof Khizar Hayat Gondal said that out of the donation, 500 sheets for Operation Theaters and 250 gowns for doctors/ nurses could be made which would not only benefit surgery patients but also doctors and staff to save them from all kinds of infections.

Malik Munir, leader of Anjuman-e-Tajran termed the LGH Urology Department as a model and demanded the government build such wards with modern facilities in all hospitals of the province with which both patients and doctors are satisfied.

MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam thanked the business community and said that fulfilling the rights of Allah as well as the rights of humanity had the status of worship.

