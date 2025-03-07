Financially Empowered Women, A Stronger Pakistan: The Transformative Role of BISP

One of BISP’s most revolutionary policies has been recognizing women as heads of households.

In Pakistan, where economic challenges, gender disparity, and climate vulnerability continue to impact millions, one program has consistently stood as a symbol of resilience and empowerment: the Benazir Income Support Programme . Launched in 2008 as a visionary initiative of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, BISP has transformed into Asia’s largest social protection network, uplifting millions of women from economic uncertainty to financial stability.

Benazir Bhutto firmly believed that no nation can truly progress if it’s most vulnerable—its women, children, and marginalized communities—are left behind. Today, under the leadership of Senator Rubina Khalid, BISP is not only continuing this mission but expanding its impact beyond financial assistance, introducing campsite model, new banking model, and skill development programmes to promise long-term economic independence for women.

One of BISP’s most revolutionary policies has been recognizing women as heads of households. Senator Rubina Khalid, Chairperson of BISP, shared an interesting story in a pod cast detailing the journey of BISP in KP’s tribal and rural regions. In areas where women were once denied identity cards, the introduction of a social security network that made CNIC mandatory & recognize women as head of househol—sparked a quiet revolution. This transformative step, strongly backed by President Asif Ali Zardari paved the way for enhanced women's identity and financial independence.

This shift in financial power dynamics has allowed millions of women to make their own financial decisions, mirroring successful global social protection models like Brazil’s Bolsa Família and Mexico’s Prospera Program. Studies have repeatedly shown that when cash transfers are given directly to women, it leads to higher school enrollment rates, improved nutrition, and stronger household financial stability.

BISP’s legacy is undeniable. Today it’s providing unconditional cash transfers to 9.8 millionwomen-headed households, ensuring that the most vulnerable families in Pakistan have financial security. Through Benazir Taleemi Wazaif, over 10.7 million children—half of them girls—have been enrolled in schools, proving that when women have financial control, they invest in education and the future of their children. Programs like Benazir Nashonumafurther reinforce this by addressing maternal and child malnutrition, ensuring that economic support also translates into health and well-being.

However, financial empowerment cannot be limited to cash assistance alone. Recognizing this, BISP is now introducing Benazir Social Protection Accounts (BSPAs) —a modern cash transfer system that is likely to eliminate middlemen, prevents fraud, and ensures direct payments to beneficiaries.

This transition from conventional cash disbursements to digital financial services will enhance financial autonomy for women, allowing them to save, invest, and participate in country’s formal economy. By integrating new payment model and now moving towards digital payment model, BISP is ensuring that Pakistani women—80% of whom remain unbanked—are included in the formal financial system.

Senator Rubina Khalid, leading BISP's financial inclusion initiatives, has championed the importance of digital financial literacy for women. Under her guidance, BISP is crafting fintech solutions that empower women to receive funds, save, invest, and ultimately break free from poverty. Additionally, she is dedicated to skill development, paving the way toward stability and empowering women with essential skills.

While economic vulnerability remains a challenge, climate change is now an additional threatto Pakistan’s impoverished segment especially women. With recent floods & rising temperatures, climate change is disproportionately affecting female-headed households, particularly those dependent on agriculture and informal labor.

Pakistan’s recent climate disasters—from floods displacing millions to heat waves reducing agricultural output—have shown that without targeted support for women, climate change will continue to drive economic instability.

Skill development remains another critical area for women’s long-term financial security. While cash transfers provide immediate relief, true economic independence comes from education, vocational training, and sustainable income generation opportunities.

BISP is now expanding its poverty graduation model, ensuring that women are equipped with Technical and vocational training in digital skills, handicrafts, and small business management. Entrepreneurial programs that allow women to use e-commerce platforms for income generation.

As Pakistan continues to expand its social protection framework, BISP remains at the forefront of this transformation, ensuring that no woman is left behind, no child is deprived of education, and no family is trapped in economic vulnerability.

When Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto envisioned BISP, it was not just a welfare program—it was a movement towards economic justice and gender equality. Today, BISP continues to build on that vision, ensuring that women in Pakistan are not just recipients of aid but active participants in the country’s economic development.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, let us reaffirm our commitment to a future where women are financially secure, economically productive, and climate-resilient. Because when women rise, nations prosper—and BISP is ensuring that rise is unstoppable.

Write: Qurat u lain Fatima