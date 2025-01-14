Open Menu

Financially Struggling KP TMAs Get Grants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 03:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) Grants have been issued to the financially struggling Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMAs) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to sources, the Finance Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has released a grant of 631.3 million rupees to 106 TMAs in the province.

The issued notification states that an amount of 8.29 million rupees has been allocated to the Metropolitan Peshawar, while grants of 2.17 million and 1.

90 million rupees have been approved for TMA Chamkani and Shah Alam, respectively.

The Finance Department's notification also mentions that grants have been issued to other TMAs such as Abbottabad, Dera Ismail Khan, Haripur, and others.

The notification further clarifies that the grant has been issued for the TMAs' share for the period from January to March.

According to the Finance Department, the funds will be used to pay salaries and pensions to the employees of all TMAs.

