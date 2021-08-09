UrduPoint.com

Findings Did Not Corroborate Afghan Ambassador's Daughter Account: Afghan Delegation Told

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :An Afghan delegation was conveyed that law-enforcement agencies had carried out detailed and thorough investigation into the reported complaint of Afghan ambassador's daughter and findings on the ground did not corroborate the reported incident by the complainant on July 16.

A comprehensive witness account also led to the conclusion that the findings on the ground did not corroborate the report by the complainant.

The delegation that had arrived here in connection with reported complaint of Afghan ambassador's daughter was further informed that this was further substantiated by the technical evidence, Foreign Office spokesperson said in a press release on Sunday.

On certain aspects of the case, the relevant Pakistani authorities reiterated the earlier request for provision of additional information, and access to evidence and the complainant.

During the visit, the delegation met with the officials of law-enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The delegation was given a comprehensive briefing on all aspects of investigation conducted by the relevant Pakistani authorities in the reported incident.

The press release further said that they were also taken to the Safe City Office, Islamabad, where they were shown several video footages from various locations of different timings in which the complainant was clearly identifiable moving around the places independently.

An on-site visit of all the locations visited by the complainant was arranged for the delegation, followed by presentation of technical data (findings of mobile forensic/geo fencing) as well.

The delegation was also informed of the measures taken for enhanced security of the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad and its Consulates.

"Pakistan attaches high importance to its relations with Afghanistan. At this critical juncture in the Afghan peace process, it is extremely important to work jointly for the shared objective of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan," the spokesperson added.

Pakistan hoped that the Embassy of Afghanistan in Islamabad would soon resume its normal operations.

