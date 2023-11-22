Fine art promotion important for development of balanced society: speakers

Promotion of fine arts has a fundamental importance for development of a balanced society. Artists are the most sensitive section of society who play their role in creating a better world through their artwork

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Promotion of fine arts has a fundamental importance for development of a balanced society. Artists are the most sensitive section of society who play their role in creating a better world through their artwork.

These views were expressed by the former Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council, Presidential award-winning artist Zulfikar Zulfi and former Executive Director of the Arts Council Asif Chaudhry while addressing a concluding ceremony of a three-day painting exhibition at Faisalabad Arts Council, here on Wednesday.

They said that Faisalabad’s artists are rich in creativity and their work is no less than national and international artists. The people associated with art are teachers and students should learn from them to improve their artistic abilities, they said.

They said that promotion and development of fine arts determines the moral values, cultural development and the ways of cultural evolution of a society.

The teachers from Departments of Fine Arts of different universities including University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Government College Women University, GC University and National Textile University, Faisalabad and local artists provided a platform to art lovers in Faisalabad by showcasing their artwork.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Director Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam and Director Information Khurshid Gillani. Comparing was performed by the former Director Arts Council Tariq Javed Chaudhary.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of organizers of the exhibition including Prof Saleem Ansari, Prof Mirza Mohsin, Prof Fareeha Ghaffar, Prof Miss Zain Manzoor.

Later, teachers and artists were given appreciation certificates.