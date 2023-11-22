Open Menu

Fine Art Promotion Important For Development Of Balanced Society: Speakers

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 07:45 PM

Fine art promotion important for development of balanced society: speakers

Promotion of fine arts has a fundamental importance for development of a balanced society. Artists are the most sensitive section of society who play their role in creating a better world through their artwork

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Promotion of fine arts has a fundamental importance for development of a balanced society. Artists are the most sensitive section of society who play their role in creating a better world through their artwork.

These views were expressed by the former Executive Director Alhamra Arts Council, Presidential award-winning artist Zulfikar Zulfi and former Executive Director of the Arts Council Asif Chaudhry while addressing a concluding ceremony of a three-day painting exhibition at Faisalabad Arts Council, here on Wednesday.

They said that Faisalabad’s artists are rich in creativity and their work is no less than national and international artists. The people associated with art are teachers and students should learn from them to improve their artistic abilities, they said.

They said that promotion and development of fine arts determines the moral values, cultural development and the ways of cultural evolution of a society.

The teachers from Departments of Fine Arts of different universities including University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Government College Women University, GC University and National Textile University, Faisalabad and local artists provided a platform to art lovers in Faisalabad by showcasing their artwork.

The ceremony was also addressed by the Director Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam and Director Information Khurshid Gillani. Comparing was performed by the former Director Arts Council Tariq Javed Chaudhary.

The speakers appreciated the efforts of organizers of the exhibition including Prof Saleem Ansari, Prof Mirza Mohsin, Prof Fareeha Ghaffar, Prof Miss Zain Manzoor.

Later, teachers and artists were given appreciation certificates.

Related Topics

Faisalabad World Fine Women Textile Moral From Government University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Love

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

Motorcyclist dies in road mishap

3 minutes ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nish ..

President Dr Arif Alvi approves conferment of Nishan- e-Pakistan on Syedna Mufad ..

3 minutes ago
 CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell takes notice of ..

CM’s Secretariat Compliant Cell takes notice of collective issues

3 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters i ..

ATC extends interim bail of Imran Khan's sisters in May-9 cases

3 minutes ago
 Consultative session held for participation of wom ..

Consultative session held for participation of women in decision making, peace b ..

14 minutes ago
 TMO Kohat meets with employees

TMO Kohat meets with employees

10 minutes ago
Balochistan CM approves release of required funds ..

Balochistan CM approves release of required funds for Pir-Koh Waster Supply Sche ..

10 minutes ago
 FBR has promised to resolve exporters' issues, say ..

FBR has promised to resolve exporters' issues, says APTMA

10 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding transparent con ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting regarding transparent conduct of MD CAT test

10 minutes ago
 Team of DoST visits GIK Institute to venture into ..

Team of DoST visits GIK Institute to venture into emerging fields of technologie ..

10 minutes ago
 Chairperson BISP urges officials to serve needy wo ..

Chairperson BISP urges officials to serve needy women in dignified manner

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Jav ..

Caretaker Provincial Health Minister Prof. Dr. Javed Akram appreciates donor, PK ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan