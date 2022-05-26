Fine Arts College gets NOC from HEC for visual art degree

University College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur got the NOC from Higher Education Commission to launch MFA degree

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the only university in South Punjab to launch an MPhil in Fine Art.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has felicitated Principal University College of Art and Design Maria Ansari and faculty members on this achievement, terming it a great step forward in teaching art and design at the university.