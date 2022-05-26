UrduPoint.com

Fine Arts College Gets NOC From HEC For Visual Art Degree

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022 | 11:26 PM

Fine Arts College gets NOC from HEC for visual art degree

University College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur got the NOC from Higher Education Commission to launch MFA degree

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :University College of Art and Design, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur got the NOC from Higher education Commission to launch MFA degree.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is the only university in South Punjab to launch an MPhil in Fine Art.

Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has felicitated Principal University College of Art and Design Maria Ansari and faculty members on this achievement, terming it a great step forward in teaching art and design at the university.

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Noc HEC IUB From

Recent Stories

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Q ..

US Court Rules Trump, Family Members Must Answer Questions Under Oath - James

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA perform ..

Commissioner expresses annoyance over WASA performance

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets

2 minutes ago
 Rehabilitation work expedited on highway near D.G ..

Rehabilitation work expedited on highway near D.G Khan

2 minutes ago
 DC visits BHU, Dhama Syeda, to inspect anti-polio ..

DC visits BHU, Dhama Syeda, to inspect anti-polio vaccination

5 minutes ago
 Secretary Health emphasises on provision of best t ..

Secretary Health emphasises on provision of best treatment with respect

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.