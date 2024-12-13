Fine arts organization stages drama to create awareness against drug addiction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Fine Arts Organization Kohat in collaboration with District Administration Kohat staged a drama “Band Gali” on Thursday at Bacha Khan library Kohat to create awareness against growing trend of drug addiction among youth and its bad effects on the society.

The drama was written and directed by the ptv Senior Artist Naeem Iqbal Kohati and produced by PTV Senior Artist Prince Iqbal. The drama was watched by a large number of youth and local elders.

The main idea of the drama revolves around an unemployed youth from a poor family who becomes addicted to drugs due to the bad society.

His entire family even the women of the house are humiliated in the society due to bad effects of the drugs addiction.

