Open Menu

Fine Arts Organization Stages Drama To Create Awareness Against Drug Addiction

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Fine arts organization stages drama to create awareness against drug addiction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Fine Arts Organization Kohat in collaboration with District Administration Kohat staged a drama “Band Gali” on Thursday at Bacha Khan library Kohat to create awareness against growing trend of drug addiction among youth and its bad effects on the society.

The drama was written and directed by the ptv Senior Artist Naeem Iqbal Kohati and produced by PTV Senior Artist Prince Iqbal. The drama was watched by a large number of youth and local elders.

The main idea of the drama revolves around an unemployed youth from a poor family who becomes addicted to drugs due to the bad society.

His entire family even the women of the house are humiliated in the society due to bad effects of the drugs addiction.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Poor Drugs Fine Kohat Women Family From PTV

Recent Stories

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

2 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

2 hours ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

17 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

17 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

17 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan