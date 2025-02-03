Fine arts reflect society, inspire hope: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali

- Home
Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 09:36 PM
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali emphasized that fine arts not only mirror and educate society but also inspire hope for positive change
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali emphasized that fine arts not only mirror and educate society but also inspire hope for positive change.
He shared these thoughts during the inaugural ceremony of the 4th Anna Molka Awards and art exhibition, organized by the Punjab University College of Art and Design (CAD), here on Monday.
The event was attended by PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, CAD Principal Dr. Samina Naseem, former principals, faculty members, and a large gathering of students. The attendees paid tribute to Anna Molka, the founder of the College of Art and Design and a renowned artist, whose legacy continues to influence the art world.
In his address, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the vital role of fine arts in advancing society, noting that positive thinking fosters progress, and as such, fine arts would continue to be promoted at PU.
He praised the exceptional quality of works displayed in the painting exhibition, emphasizing that fine arts serve as a powerful medium for expressing emotions.
Dr. Samina Naseem, Principal of CAD, spoke about Anna Molka’s lasting impact, noting that she founded the college in 1940 and created masterpieces that remain a source of inspiration. She also mentioned that the Anna Molka Awards serve as a tribute to Molka’s historical legacy, both as an artist and educator.
This year, the competition received 250 submissions, with 118 exceptional pieces selected across six categories: painting, drawing, sculpture, printmaking, fiber arts, and digital arts. Dr. Naseem also explained that the jury faced the challenging task of selecting winners from two age groups: 20-40 years and 40+ years.
The event concluded with the distribution of prizes to the artists who won the prestigious Anna Molka Awards.
