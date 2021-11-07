Fine brick kilns fined for causing smog

(@FahadShabbir)

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has imposed fine on five brick kilns for causing environmental pollution and smog during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Khizar Iqbal Chaudhry, the officers of environment department launched a crackdown against the brick kilns under preventive measures to control smog in the winter season. The officers checked various kilns and imposed fine of Rs 250,000 on five kilns while issued warning to the owners to convert kilns on latest zigzag technology as early as possible.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the deputy commissioner said that all possible measures were being taken to prevent smog and environmental pollution. He said that every one should their role to control smog which can be resulted into different diseases.

He said that crackdown would continue without any discrimination under zero tolerance policy.