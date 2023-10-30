Open Menu

Fine For Helmet Violators Increased From Rs200 To Rs2000

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Fine for helmet violators increased from Rs200 to Rs2000

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) The city traffic police have increased the fine from Rs200 to Rs2000 for motorcyclists not wearing a helmet.

Interestingly, the fine has been increased from Rs200 to Rs2000, but still most of motorcyclists are not willing to wear helmets, CTO office sources told APP on Monday.

The action was taken in accordance with the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Mustansir Feroze, who urged citizens to strictly abide by the traffic rules. "The CTP is launching a special campaign to raise awareness about the traffic rules, road safety, and the importance of wearing safety helmets," he added.

Muhammad Khurram, a senior official at the CTO office, said that motorcyclists give different justifications to traffic wardens for not wearing a helmet. The traffic police have set up 190 checking points in the city to stop the violation.

Related Topics

Police Fine Road Traffic From

Recent Stories

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awa ..

Bodour Al Qasimi launches PublisHer Excellence Awards in recognition of exceptio ..

50 minutes ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed ..

Under UAE President&#039;s patronage, Sheikh Zayed Festival to begin 17th Novemb ..

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sr ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 30 Afghanistan Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, ..

4 hours ago
 Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates seco ..

Emirati humanitarian team in Chad inaugurates second underground well in Amdjara ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 October 2023

8 hours ago
Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated ..

Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation: Dedicated efforts to drive sustainabilit ..

19 hours ago
 Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber ..

Rubu Qarn educates future generations about cyber security

19 hours ago
 COP28 President calls for improved adaptation fina ..

COP28 President calls for improved adaptation finance for vulnerable nations at ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President congratulates Turkish President on c ..

UAE President congratulates Turkish President on centennial of Republic of Türk ..

19 hours ago
 SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics worksho ..

SIBF 2023 to host over 60 immersive comics workshops

19 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry o ..

Rabdan Academy earns accreditation from Ministry of Defence&#039;s Military Qual ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan