Fine for violating one-dish law

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Saddar Aurangzaib Goraya has imposed a heavy fine on the management of a marriage hall on the charge of violating one-dish law.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that AC Saddar, along with his team, checked various marriage halls and marquees to ensure strict implementation of the Marriage Act.

During inspection, he found violation of one-dish law at a marriage hall and imposed Rs. 370,000 fine on its management, spokesman added.