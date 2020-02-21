Fine imposed for operating illegal weigh scales

Assistant Commissioner Shahpur has imposed fines Rs. 2, 60,000 on running illegal weigh scales and on short measuring

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Shahpur has imposed fines Rs. 2, 60,000 on running illegal weigh scales and on short measuring.

Authorities said Friday that during operation against operation illegal Hooks and short measuring the Assistant Commissioner Shahpur Zarmeena Wazir has conducted raids at Jhaverian and adjoining areas in Tehsil Shahpur and collectively imposed fines Rs.

260,000 to 9 people including Nasar Hayat, Muhammad Nawaz, Muhammad Riaz, Afzal, Khizar Hayat,Asif, Azam and Mustafa on operation illegal weighing Balances and exploiting the farmers.

The AC has also imposed fine Rs. 10,000 to another shopkeeper over selling Diesel without adopting precautionary measurements.