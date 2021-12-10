UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed For Polluting Environment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 04:42 PM

Owners of 30 vehicles and eight industrial units were imposed Rs 320,850 fine for polluting the environment, here on Friday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :

A spokesman for the administration said that a farmer was also caught setting residue of his crops on fire.

The team imposed Rs 250,000 fine on the industrial units collectively, Rs 50,000 on the farmer and Rs 20,850 on the smoke-emitting vehicles, he added.

