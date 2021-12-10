Fine imposed for polluting environment

Owners of 30 vehicles and eight industrial units were imposed Rs 320,850 fine for polluting the environment, here on Friday.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Owners of 30 vehicles and eight industrial units were imposed Rs 320,850 fine for polluting the environment, here on Friday.

A spokesman for the administration said that a farmer was also caught setting residue of his crops on fire.

The team imposed Rs 250,000 fine on the industrial units collectively, Rs 50,000 on the farmer and Rs 20,850 on the smoke-emitting vehicles, he added.