MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :Assistant Commissioner Shahzad Mahboob imposed a fine of Rs 120,000 on 12 petrol pumps over less measuring here on Friday.

The AC checked 15 petrol pumps at Pull Baleel, Basti Labor and Sher Shah areas. During checking, 12 petrol pumps were selling petrol through tempered metres and they were fined Rs120,000.