Fine Imposed On 14 Milk Sellers For Mixing Water

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The district administration along with Halal food Authority on Wednesday imposed a fine on 14 milk sellers.

According to a district administration spokesperson, a team led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmad and comprised of Halal Food Authority and Revenue staff, following the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad, launched a crackdown against the vendors selling adulterated milk.

During the operation, milk samples were taken from 24 shops and tested through mobile milk labs in various areas of the city, including Laghari Gate, Arraa road, Dinpur road, Lachhra, Draban Bypass Chowk and Mohalla Jogian-wala.

During the checking, the team found more than 10 percent of water content in the milk samples of 14 sellers.

The authorities imposed fines on the vendors selling substandard milk. They also warned them to avoid mixing water and chemicals in the milk otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

