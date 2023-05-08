Fine imposed on 18 food points

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed fine on 18 food points on Monday over violation of the rules.

According to PFA officials, food safety teams, headed by Deputy Director (Operations) Shahbaz Sarwar checked various food units in the division, and imposed Rs 156,000 on food outlets.

The food safety team also shut down production of a juice factory for making substandard and unhygienic juice in Sargodha and seized juice-filling machine, tanks and other equipment.

The PFA teams discarded 21 litres of sub-par cold drinks, 50 litres of adulterated milk,16-kg turmeric powder and 12-kg substandard oil, while 68 warning notices were also issued to the violators.