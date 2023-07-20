Open Menu

Fine Imposed On 18 Medical Store Owners

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:33 PM

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bokhari on Thursday imposed fine on 18 medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bokhari on Thursday imposed fine on 18 medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine.

According to prosecution, drug inspectors recovered fake and expired medicine from the medical stores. The court imposed fine of Rs 495,000 on the medical store owners.

Related Topics

Fine From Court

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

4 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

4 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

6 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

9 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

6 minutes ago
 France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

6 minutes ago
Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

9 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

6 minutes ago
 Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Pri ..

Sales of Pre-Owned US Homes Hit 14-Year Low as Prices Near Record Highs - Realto ..

15 minutes ago
 IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Eq ..

IAEA Experts Conduct Inspections at ZNPP, Heavy Equipment Not Observed

9 minutes ago
 Successful Bara operation signifies police combat ..

Successful Bara operation signifies police combat power against terrorism

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 b ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves rise above $14 billion

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan