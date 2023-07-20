Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bokhari on Thursday imposed fine on 18 medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine.

According to prosecution, drug inspectors recovered fake and expired medicine from the medical stores. The court imposed fine of Rs 495,000 on the medical store owners.