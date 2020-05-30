UrduPoint.com
Fine Imposed On 19 Cattle Pen Owners

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 04:03 PM

Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) imposed fine of over Rs one lakh on 19 cattle pen owners for covering road with faecal of animals

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) imposed fine of over Rs one lakh on 19 cattle pen owners for covering road with faecal of animals.

Taking action of repeated complaints of citizens regarding blockage of roads with faecal of animals and sewerage line disturbance at Head Naubahar canal, the Managing Director MWMC Nasir Shahzad Dogar directed officials to launch a grand operation against cattle pen in the residential areas.

The teams imposed fine of over Rs one lakh on 19 cattle pen owners and directed them to remove cattle pens from the residential areas and avoid throwing faecal on roads.

The team also launched crack down at Union Councils 81, 82, 83 and issued warning notices to various cattle pen owners.

