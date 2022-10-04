Fine imposed on 21 food outlets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Monday imposed fine on 21 food points and five milk carrying vehicles over violating rules.

According to PFA officials, a team conducted raids at different hotels, dairies, sweets shops, bakeries, grocery stores and imposed the fine of Rs 358,000 on them.

Meanwhile, 2,100-liters of chemical mixed milk carrying five vehicles was also wastedduring an inspection by the food safety teams.

Notices were served to 127 owners of food points for selling sub-standard foods.