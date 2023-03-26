Fine imposed on 23 traders for overcharging

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :The district administration of Hyderabad in the day-long price control exercise, led by Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro, on Sunday, imposed Rs 397,000 fines on 23 traders for charging higher rates from the customers during Ramazan.

According to details, the amount of fines witnessed a 50 per cent drop in comparison to Saturday when Rs 808,000 penalties were imposed on the traders under the Sindh Essential Commodities Price Control and Prevention Hoarding (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023.

The authorities imposed a Rs 147,000 fine on the traders in the City, Rs 205,000 in Qasimabad, Rs.

35,000 in Latifabad and only Rs15,000 in Hyderabad taluka.

The largest amount of fine, Rs 310,000, was imposed on 3 traders selling grocery items followed by Rs 47,000 on 4 milk sellers, Rs18,000 on 3 meat sellers, Rs17,000 on 9 fruit vendors and Rs 5,000 on 4 vegetable sellers.

The local authorities arrested 8 traders for charging exorbitant rates while 10 others were issued warnings but no business was sealed.

The district administration has also set up 3 Bachat Bazaars at Expo Center Noorani Basti, Bagh-e-Mustafa Ground in Latifabad unit 8 and in Tando Jam.

A restaurant was also fined Rs 5,000 under Ehtram-e-Ramazan Ordinance.