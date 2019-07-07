UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On 26 Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 second ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 03:30 PM

Fine imposed on 26 profiteers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::price control magistrate has imposed fine over Rs 100,000 on 26 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

Price Control Magistrate, Kamran Bukhari conducted raids in Qasim Bela area on Sunday morning and checked prices of commodities at 34 shops.

He imposed fine over Rs 100,000 on 26 shopkeepers who found involved in selling commodities on high rates.

He urged shopkeepers to avoid over charging and warned that violators would be sent to jails.

He also directed them to ensure display of prices lists at prominent places of the shops.

Related Topics

Fine Price Bela Sunday

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz’s presser reached drop scene before ..

24 minutes ago

Video scandal: Maryam Nawaz to face another case?

36 minutes ago

UAE restricts citizens to record tragic incidents

2 hours ago

Iqra Aziz speaks up against body shaming, cyber bu ..

2 hours ago

Fear doesn't let a person rule or live: Maryam Naw ..

2 hours ago

Wasn't under any pressure, Judge Arshad Malik reje ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.