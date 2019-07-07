Fine imposed on 26 profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2019 ) ::price control magistrate has imposed fine over Rs 100,000 on 26 shopkeepers for selling commodities on high rates.

Price Control Magistrate, Kamran Bukhari conducted raids in Qasim Bela area on Sunday morning and checked prices of commodities at 34 shops.

He imposed fine over Rs 100,000 on 26 shopkeepers who found involved in selling commodities on high rates.

He urged shopkeepers to avoid over charging and warned that violators would be sent to jails.

He also directed them to ensure display of prices lists at prominent places of the shops.