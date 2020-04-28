Fine imposed on 264 profiteers in three days

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 563,000 fine on 264 profiteers in the district during the first three days of Ramazan, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 563,000 fine on 264 profiteers in the district during the first three days of Ramazan, said Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali here Tuesday.

They also got cases registered against three shopkeepers over serious violation of Price Control Act and sent them behind the bars.

The DC said that price control magistrates were active in markets and bazaars and they had held 4,593 inspections in last three days.