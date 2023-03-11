Fine imposed on 27 profiteers in Faisalabad

Price control magistrates nabbed 27 shopkeepers red-handed while profiteering and imposed Rs 108,000 fine on them besides sealing two shops during the past 12 hours in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Price control magistrates nabbed 27 shopkeepers red-handed while profiteering and imposed Rs 108,000 fine on them besides sealing two shops during the past 12 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesman for teh district administration said here on Saturday that price control magistrates checked various shops in bazaars and markets across the district and found 27 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine and issued warning that the accused would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.