Fine imposed on 3 restaurants for Corona SOPs violations

Rawalpindi District Administration under a campaign launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Thursday conducted raids and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000 on three restaurants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration under a campaign launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Thursday conducted raids and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000 on three restaurants.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Sikandari conducted crackdown to check violations of SOPs and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000 on three restaurants.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from their nearest centers as soon as possible.

He said, the raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

The DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus, he added.

He said that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.