UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On 3 Restaurants For Corona SOPs Violations

Faizan Hashmi 60 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:26 PM

Fine imposed on 3 restaurants for Corona SOPs violations

Rawalpindi District Administration under a campaign launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Thursday conducted raids and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000 on three restaurants

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration under a campaign launched on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ali to check violations of Corona Virus Vaccine, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), on Thursday conducted raids and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000 on three restaurants.

According to a district administration spokesman, Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Waqas Sikandari conducted crackdown to check violations of SOPs and imposed fines amounting to Rs 25,000 on three restaurants.

He informed that the traders and the residents had also been advised to get vaccinated from their nearest centers as soon as possible.

He said, the raids would continue and action in accordance with the law would be taken against the violators.

The DC had directed the Assistant Commissioners and Magistrates to remain in the field and ensure strict implementation of the SOPs and other preventive measures issued by the government to contain spread of corona virus, he added.

He said that the administration had accelerated its ongoing operation to ensure implementation of SOPs and conducting raids in entire district.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali From Government

Recent Stories

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, ..

GBF ASEAN concludes recording 1,368 participants, 180 investor meetings

11 minutes ago
 Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosi ..

Ryanair Incident Did Not Involve Threat of Explosion - Polish Prosecutors

4 minutes ago
 JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some ..

JCPOA Talks' Participants Manage to Eliminate Some Misunderstandings - Russian E ..

4 minutes ago
 EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Front ..

EU, Lithuania Sign Agreement to Deploy Armed Frontex Standing Corps in Country

4 minutes ago
 US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landi ..

US Drone Maker Adds Firepower, Short Takeoff-Landing Ability to Latest Model

4 minutes ago
 Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repet ..

Ryabkov on Possibility of 'Caribbean Crisis' Repetition: It May Come to This

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.