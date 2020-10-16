UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fine Imposed On 32 Smoky Vehicles Causing Smog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Fine imposed on 32 smoky vehicles causing smog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration imposed fine over Rs 49000 on 32 smoky vehicles causing smog during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hina Rehman, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum and other concerned officers launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles at GT road. The team imposed fine over Rs 49000 on 32 smoky vehicles.

The team also distributed pamphlets among the drivers to create awareness among the people about smog.

The deputy commissioner has also directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown against the people involved in burning wastage of crops which was also a major cause of smog. He said that the people involved in creating environmental pollution would be treated with iron hands. He directed environment department to send notices to industrial units causing pollution.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that strict action was need of hour to control environmental pollution. He said that the bricks kiln having old technology would remain closed from November 07 to December 31, 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Fine Vehicles Road RTA November December 2020 From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 16, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France registers record 30,000 new COVID-19 cases ..

9 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution’s market cap surged to AED44 ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi banks’ net income amounts to AED9.55 i ..

12 hours ago

US envoy says Taliban agree to reduce Afghan casua ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.