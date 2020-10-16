Fine imposed on 32 smoky vehicles causing smog

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :District administration imposed fine over Rs 49000 on 32 smoky vehicles causing smog during a crackdown launched here on Friday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Hina Rehman, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum and other concerned officers launched a crackdown against smoky vehicles at GT road. The team imposed fine over Rs 49000 on 32 smoky vehicles.

The team also distributed pamphlets among the drivers to create awareness among the people about smog.

The deputy commissioner has also directed officers concerned to launch a crackdown against the people involved in burning wastage of crops which was also a major cause of smog. He said that the people involved in creating environmental pollution would be treated with iron hands. He directed environment department to send notices to industrial units causing pollution.

The DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi said that strict action was need of hour to control environmental pollution. He said that the bricks kiln having old technology would remain closed from November 07 to December 31, 2020.