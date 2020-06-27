Fine imposed on 37 PSVs, 26 impounded for violation of SOPs

Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Saturday challaned 37 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 26 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), social distancing regarding Coronavirus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Saturday challaned 37 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while impounded 26 over violation and non implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), social distancing regarding Coronavirus .

During the visit in different routes, Secretary RTA, Mehar Ghulam Abbas with the help of police conducted raids at different routes of the city and checked the implementation of SOPs and imposed fine amounting to R. 42,000 on 37 Violators while 26 vehicles were also impounded on violating the rules and regulations.

He said that transporters should not allow the passengers without mask to use transport.

The secretary said that social distancing must be implemented by ensuring one vacant seat with one passenger and ensure disinfection of buses.

Mobile squads were also performing duties at different public transport terminals to facilitate the people, he added.