Fine imposed on 38 profiteers

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :Special price control magistrates checked 649 shops and imposed a fine of Rs 1,69,500 on 38 shopkeepers.

The magistrates also inspected godowns of 37 wholesalers and checked records.

This was said by Member Price Control Committee Badar Chauhan while chairing a price review meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, assistant commissioners and officers concerned.

DC Maisam Abbas said more than 24,000 bags of flour of 10-kg were being supplied on openmarket in the district daily, adding that shops were being constantly monitored.

He also directed DD Agriculture Dr Sajjad to strictly monitor dealers and shops of fertilizer.