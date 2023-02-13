Fine imposed on 4 marriage hall owners, one arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Zubair has imposed fine on the owners of four marriage halls and arrested one over violation of the Marriage Act.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Monday that the AC City, along with his team, checked various marriage halls in the city and found the management of four halls involved in violation of the Marriage Act.

The AC arrested one accused and imposed Rs 200,000 fine on the owners of the halls.