Fine imposed on 43 medical store owners

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bokhari on Tuesday imposed fine on 43 medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Drug Court Syed Khalid Javed Bokhari on Tuesday imposed fine on 43 medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine.

According to prosecution, drug inspectors recovered fake and expired medicine from the medical stores.

The court imposed�fine�of Rs 1,160,000 on the medical store owners for selling fake and expired medicine.