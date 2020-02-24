UrduPoint.com
Fine Imposed On 51 Profiteers In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:11 PM

Fine imposed on 51 profiteers in Faisalabad

Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayyub Bukhari Monday imposed Rs 21,500 fine on 51 shopkeepers for selling essential items on higher rates

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Assistant Commissioner Syed Ayyub Bukhari Monday imposed Rs 21,500 fine on 51 shopkeepers for selling essential items on higher rates.

He visited different markets and bazaars and checked the prices of fruit, vegetables and other edible items and imposed fine of profiteers.

