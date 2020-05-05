Fine imposed on 692 profiteers in Ramzan

Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 3.1 million on 692 profiteers in various markets and bazaars during Ramzanul Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed a fine of Rs 3.1 million on 692 profiteers in various markets and bazaars during Ramzanul Mubarak.

They also got registered cases against 24 profiteers over violation of the price control act.

The price checking teams conducted 13,436 inspections and checked prices of fruits, vegetables, meat and other items besides imposing the fine on shopkeepers.