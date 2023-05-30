UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On 74 Profiteers

Published May 30, 2023

Fine imposed on 74 profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 74 shopkeepers over profiteering in different parts of the district on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the price monitoring teams conducted surprisevisits at various markets, hotels and restaurants and found 74 shopkeepers involved inovercharging and profiteering. To which, a total fine of Rs 101,500 was imposed on them.

