Fine imposed on 83 profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 117,000 fine on 83 shopkeepers in the district on Thursday.

The magistrates during inspection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chicken meat and otheredible items in various markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers involved in overchargingfrom consumers and imposed fines on them.