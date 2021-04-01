UrduPoint.com
Fine Imposed On 9 Food Points

Thu 01st April 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Nine food points were imposed Rs 103,000 fine over violation of the corona-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Thursday.

According to sources, official teams visited different markets for checking implementation of the corona SOPs and imposed Rs 20,000 fine each on Dawat-e-Sheraz and Nawab restaurants.

The team also imposed Rs 10,000 fine each on Punjab Tikka, Bangali Milk, Bismillah Ice Bar, Rs 8,000 on Ghaffar Nan Shop and Rs 7,000 each on Rizwan G Farai and Zamir Tikka.

