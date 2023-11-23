Fine imposed on 9 vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sargodha Secretary Muhammad Tahir launched a massive crackdown on public transport vehicles for overcharging passengers and imposed fine on drivers and owners of vehicles.

The Excise sources said the RTA secretary conduced raids at different mini bus stands and imposed Rs 44,500 fine on nine transporters for overcharging travelers. Further investigation was under way.