Open Menu

Fine Imposed On 9 Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 23, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Fine imposed on 9 vehicles

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sargodha Secretary Muhammad Tahir launched a massive crackdown on public transport vehicles for overcharging passengers and imposed fine on drivers and owners of vehicles.

The Excise sources said the RTA secretary conduced raids at different mini bus stands and imposed Rs 44,500 fine on nine transporters for overcharging travelers. Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Fine Vehicles RTA Sargodha Mini

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

35 minutes ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

49 minutes ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

3 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

17 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

17 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan