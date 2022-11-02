UrduPoint.com

Fine Imposed On Brick Kiln

Published November 02, 2022

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :District Environment Officer Waseem Ahmed Cheema on Wednesday imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 to an owner of a brick kiln causing pollution.

During a campaign against smog, a team of the environment department checked seven factories and brick kilns in different areas.

During the visit, Gujjar bricks in Daska tehsil was found to be operating on a traditional mannerand the fine was imposed on the owner.

